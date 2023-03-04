Got books meant for middle-schoolers? West Seattle High School Key Club might be able to use them

From West Seattle High School Key Club president Sngelina Ly:

West Seattle High School Key Club is partnering with the African Library Project to help sustain libraries in Africa. We are hosting a book drive to collect books of 4th- to 8th-grade reading levels to donate to Mhlafuta Community Day Secondary School in Malawi, Africa. Our goal is to raise 1,000 books to donate, and we need your help to do so! We currently have a couple of drop off locations including New Leaf Bistro (2342 California SW), Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), and the library at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW).

Books You Should Try to Donate

-Mix of children’s fiction or universal themes (friendship, animals, love)

-Children’s nonfiction – Scientific books for students, reference materials like dictionaries

-Children’s books teaching life skills about topics such as health, hygiene, adolescents and careers

-Books about Africa or African-Americans

-Children’s books with diverse characters

Books You Should NOT Donate

-Books with small, dense print

-Books with lots of slang

-Books referencing electronics (unless scientific)

-Books not in English

-Adult romance novels

-Books focused on U.S. or Canadian history/government

-Books about North American or religious holidays (Easter, Halloween, Christmas, 4th of July, etc.)

-Anything that evangelizes or promotes a particular religion

-Noneducational magazines

If you have any questions, feel free to email 1wshskeyclub@gmail.com.