11 on the list for your West Seattle Monday

(Mallard at Lincoln Park, photographed by Susan Romanenghi)

Highlights for this afternoon/evening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Fourth day of this year’s in-person sales. Use this lookup to see where and when to find them in your zip code.

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “The Dam Busters.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers preview the week ahead (here’s the agenda) and get another briefing on the ongoing State Legislature session. You can watch online or on cable via Seattle Channel.

OPEN HOUSE AT SSC’S GEORGETOWN CAMPUS: 3-6 pm, you’re invited to visit, and learn about programs at, the Georgetown campus of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). It’s at 6737 Corson Avenue South. Details are in our calendar listing.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

NEW OPEN MIC: The new weekly BedHead Open Mic debuts tonight at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau) – info in our calendar listing.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

BEFORE THE BADGE: Online dialogue tonight with Seattle Police trainees as part of the “Before the Badge” program; pre-registration required – info’s in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

