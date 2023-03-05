MONDAY: ‘Before the Badge’ community/police dialogue for West Seattle/South Park

Instead of this month’s Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting, which was to be held this Thursday, SWPCPC chair Melody Sarkies has invited would-be attendees to join the Before the Badge online discussion set for tomorrow (Monday, March 6th). Here’s the description of what that’s all about:

Are you interested in:

-Meeting new Seattle Police Recruits and learning about who they are, why they entered policing, and their thoughts and ideas about how to improve public safety in Seattle?

-Helping new SPD recruits learn about Seattle precincts and neighborhoods?

-Sharing your real-time public safety concerns with the new SPD recruits so they can better understand quality-of-life-related public safety issues communities face?

-Understanding how community members can work creatively and in concrete ways with new SPD recruits to improve public safety in Seattle?

The Seattle Police Department’s Micro-Community Policing Plans Seattle University Research Team will be conducting a special series of “Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues. These dialogues will be conducted virtually via Zoom on designated dates by precinct. The dialogues offer the opportunity for community members to meet with and engage in conversation with new Seattle Police Recruits who are completing the SPD “Before the Badge” training which is a 45-Day training that newly hired SPD recruits take prior to Law Enforcement Academy Training Program. Southwest Precinct dialogues will be taking place on Monday, March 6 and April 10, 2023.

To sign up to participate in one or more dialogues, go here.