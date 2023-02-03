YOU CAN HELP: Dream Dinners cooks up food fundraiser for West Seattle Elementary

Dream Dinners-West Seattle (longtime WSB sponsor) has long been partnering with local schools for fundraisers that get easy home-cooked meals for you and vital support for the schools. Here’s the latest:

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, help us support our community. Friends of West Seattle Elementary has a BIG GOAL to reach and we want to contribute. When you purchase 3 Special Event meals from us, we are able to donate $10 back to West Seattle Elementary. If you have ever experienced ‘what’s for dinner’ decision fatigue, we can help you get dinner on the table and contribute to West Seattle Elementary. Our dinners last up to 3 months in the freezer. You will always have a dinner ready to cook! It’s a WIN for the students and a WIN for your family and your peace of mind. Let’s support our community together.

Direct links for orders and pickup dates/times for the fundraiser:

2/22 – 6 pm dreamdinners.com/session/964354

2/23 – 11 am dreamdinners.com/session/964355

2/23 – 6 pm dreamdinners.com/session/964361

2/25 – 9:30 am – dreamdinners.com/session/964356

2/27 – 10 am – dreamdinners.com/session/964360