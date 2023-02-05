WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 possibilities

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Tom Trulin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are some possibilities for your Sunday:

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Join Jess‘s monthly Alki cleanup at 10 am – meet at 2452 Alki SW. Details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers winter produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

VACCINE CLINIC: 11 am-4 pm at Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW), flu and COVID vaccinations available – appointments suggested but they expect to serve walk-ins too. Info in our calendar listing.

SEED STARTING FOR BEGINNERS: 1 pm class at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW), with community food-access advocate Jenn Dowell explaining “which vegetables, flowers, and herbs are best started indoors in winter to be transplanted outdoors later, and which crops can be directly sown into the garden outdoors later, when the soil has started to warm. She will discuss seed selection, timing, growing media, lighting, hardening off, seed-bed prep, watering, and fertilizing.”

CHINESE NEW YEAR LANTERN FESTIVAL: 1-4 pm activities and performances at the Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of SSC campus, 6000 16th SW) – more info in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 3-5 pm, Musicians for the West Seattle Food Bank perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: Second matinee at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm performance of “An Endless Shift,” described as: “Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, ‘An Endless Shift’ is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.” Get your ticket(s) here.

JEWISH STORY HOUR: 3 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), presented by TLC of West Seattle.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

COMEDY AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm show in partnership with Jet City Improv. Our calendar listing includes the ticket link. (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAY: Party to Latin American music with a DJ @ Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!