CONGRATULATIONS! Five West Seattle High School athletes sign college commitments

Five West Seattle High School athletes are signing college commitments, and four joined in a ceremony in the WSHS Commons this afternoon – the fifth was off with teammates competing for the state championship. From left above are Elijah Brady, who’ll play football at the University of Montana; Mason Kallinger, going to Midland University for football; Owen Earls, headed to Columbia Basin College for baseball, and Alli Bennett, who’ll play soccer at Long Island University. Also committing but unable to participate in the ceremony was Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler, who will bowl for William Woods University; today and tomorrow she’s in Tukwila, bowling for WSHS at the 3A State Championships.
West Seattle, Washington
