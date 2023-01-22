WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes!

(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to the second half of your West Seattle weekend! Here’s what’s happening:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market offers winter produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

FOOD FUNDRAISER: TheHomeSkillit.com will be selling food on Webster west of Delridge (by The Home Depot’s south entrance) 11 am-6 pm, raising money for Chef Gino and his daughter to move, and for their ongoing work donating food to homeless people.

VIETNAMESE NEW YEAR: Noon-3 pm, the Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard) celebrates Tết with lion dancing and flag raising, all welcome.

LEARN ABOUT ORGANIC HOUSE-PLANT CARE: 1 pm workshop at West Seattle Nursery (5245 California SW).

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering, 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), this time planning to “discuss ‘The Master and Margarita,’ by Russian novelist Mikhail Bulgakov.”

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAY: Party to Latin American music with a DJ @ Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

P.S. Happy 81st birthday, Admiral Theater!