WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 notes

Here’s the list for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSED: Reminder that the West Seattle low bridge is in its third week of being closed to all street and path users until it’s fixed, and there’s no word yet how long that’ll take.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

FLYOVER & PRACTICE: As reported here earlier this week, four U.S. Army helicopters are expected to be in the area for a flyover at the Seahawks‘ final regular-season game of the year – practicing in mid-morning, then the actual flyover before the 1:25 pm kickoff. (Weather might affect this.)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market offers winter produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

ALL-GIRLS LACROSSE WINTER CLINIC: From West Seattle Lacrosse Club:

We want to invite all youth and High School age girls to our West Seattle Lacrosse Club Winter Clinic to meet our coaches and learn the game. Come join us today 12:30-2:00 pm at Hiawatha Playfield. Learn more about the club or contact us at westseattlelaxclub.org or westseattlelax@gmail.com

(2700 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), the Silver Lining Band plays. No cover.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!