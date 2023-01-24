‘West Seattle Hey’ + 10, as Not Dead Yet plays The Skylark on Friday

While the music video above for Not Dead Yet‘s “West Seattle Hey” features some WS icons, the bridge is not among them. Who knew, when the video was made in 2012, that the bridge would close for 2 1/2 years? But that’s all in the rear-view mirror now, and Not Dead Yet is still standing – and playing. This Friday (January 27th), you can see for yourself at The Skylark, doors at 7, music at 8. Not Dead Yet’s piano player Paul adds, “We will be joined by two other local W Seattle bands, The Still Peaking Project at 9 pm and the premiere of the Palm Ave Lounge Band at 10 pm.” So go enjoy a night of all-local music at 3803 Delridge Way SW (right next to the aforementioned bridge).