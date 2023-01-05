SALMON IN THE SCHOOLS: Egg-arrival day in West Seattle

Almost 2,000 coho salmon eggs were distributed to local teachers from a Fauntleroy carport today, steps from the creek into which those that hatch will be released this spring. It’s an annual rite for Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland, volunteers with the Salmon in the Schools program, picking up the eggs at Soos Creek Hatchery in the morning, then distributing them to program participants hours later. They, and other volunteers, took the eggs to schools pre-pandemic; now teachers come to their carport for the handoff instead.

(Judy and Phil with teacher Angie from Pathfinder)

Once at school, the eggs are placed into tanks where students care for them and learn about them as they grow. Our Lady of Guadalupe sent this photo taken after their pickup, as 1st graders watched the tank placement:

In the spring, salmon fry are brought to the creek and released – students participate in that too, as we show you every year. This year’s participating schools, in addition to OLG, include Alki, Arbor Heights, Gatewood, Highland Park, Roxhill, and Sanislo Elementary Schools, plus Louisa Boren STEM and Pathfinder K-8s, and Westside School (WSB sponsor), plus three local preschools. The Fauntleroy Watershed Council is raising 500 additional coho eggs as backups.