Need an indoor place for your little one to play?

Thanks to Kyle for sending word of a new place for little ones to play indoors- an indoor “todler gym,” open to preschool/kindergarten ages too, weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army center in South Delridge, starting next week:

This service will be free to the community and will provide a space for little ones to run around outside of the rain with some toys, mats, and slides.

*Toddler Gym Playtime for ages 2-6 years old. Parent supervision is required.

*Monday thru Friday from 3:30 pm-5 pm starting January 23

*Salvation Army Seattle Community Center, 9050 16th Avenue SW