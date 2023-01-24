BIZNOTE: Need to get out of your home office? Launchpad offers free coworking in Morgan Junction

(Photo courtesy Launchpad)

Working at home and need somewhere else to go for a while, but taking up a table in a coffee shop isn’t the solution? How about a free coworking space next to a coffee shop? The Morgan Junction entrepreneurs behind Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeat Organic Superfoods Café have launched Launchpad. It’s open daily 8 am-5 pm for drop-in coworking; the space also is available for rental for special events and meetings. Launchpad is officially described as “a free service offering of Launch Industries, a minority-owned and -operated business consulting and contract services firm.” Launch Industries is owned by Monica Colgan, proprietor of HeartBeet and co-proprietor, with wife Autumn Lovewell, of Youngstown. They hope Launchpad will have some synergy with Youngstown and HeartBeet: “You can support our small businesses when you visit by purchasing food & drink from one of the cafes.” Launchpad is at 6030 California SW.