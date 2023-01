Thanks to Ian for the tip. The pumps are closed and the mini-mart shelves are bare at Morgan Junction’s only gas station/mini-mart (6540 California SW). According to city permit files, a branding change is imminent – currently it’s Shell, but a sign company has just been granted a permit to install Mobil signage. How soon that’ll happen, we don’t know, but the permit issued this past Monday lists an estimated installation date of March 6th.