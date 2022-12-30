UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response for crash near Olson/3rd

10:29 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rope rescue” response for what’s reported to be a “crash off the roadway” near Olson Place and 3rd SW [map]. Updates to come.

10:32 PM: First arriving firefighters say the vehicle is “30 feet down a bank” and so far it appears empty, so they’re going to have to go down and look for the occupant(s).

10:36 PM: New estimate, the car is more like 10 feet down the embankment. Still no sign of anyone. They’re downsizing the response.

10:43 PM: They’ll be blocking traffic “Olson to Roxbury” for a while, so if you’re headed that way, consider an alternate route.