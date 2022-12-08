FIELD NOTES: What’s going up at NCSWAC; city’s offer of free places to play

Two notes about local athletic fields:

NINO CANTU SOUTHWEST ATHLETIC COMPLEX: Nearby resident David tipped us to work under way on the ball fields. Since NCSWAC is a Seattle Public Schools facility, we asked SPS about it. Spokesperson Tim Robinson replied, “Baseball field netting is being installed to prevent foul balls from landing in neighboring yards. The work should be complete by December 23.”

We found this rendering for the project online.

FREE FIELDS: Seattle Parks announced this week that some of its synthetic athletic fields around the city will be open through the end of February for free drop-in play; using them would normally require a paid reservation. Delridge, Hiawatha, and Walt Hundley Playfields in West Seattle are on the list; available hours/days for each field can be seen here.