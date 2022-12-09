West Seattle, Washington

10 Saturday

39℉

District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announces she’s not running for re-election next year

December 9, 2022 4:12 pm
|      18 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

In her weekly newsletter/blog post, West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold just announced, “I will not be running for re-election in 2023.” She is completing her second term as the first-ever District 1 council representative, elected in 2015 and then re-elected in 2019. Herbold explains her decision in part as follows: “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive. … I love and honor the work the progressive left has done in Seattle and I don’t want to do anything that makes it less likely for a non-progressive to be elected to represent the great District 1. I will continue to represent and advocate for District 1 over the next year. We’ve still got a lot of work to do!” Starting with next year’s election, D-1 covers more ground, such as Georgetown and SODO, because of the recent redistricting. (WSB photo from pre-bridge-reopening event, September)

Share This

18 Replies to "District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announces she's not running for re-election next year"

  • Adam December 9, 2022 (4:16 pm)
    Reply

    Well there ya go, I never thought I’d agree with any of her political moves, but this I can support!

  • HTB December 9, 2022 (4:16 pm)
    Reply

    Good news. IMO, a lot of the crime, public disorder and homelessness problems we face can be attributed in part to policies championed by Herbold. I’d love to see a more business and public safety friendly candidate run – a true moderate, in other words. I’m pretty liberal in my convictions but it’s clear that when you push too far in the direction the progressive movement wants to go the results are uniformly dismal.Just my opinion

    • HoneyBun December 9, 2022 (4:27 pm)
      Reply

      Your description of your feelings is an accurate description of mine too HTB. Thank you for putting it so eloquently into words.

    • Kadoo December 9, 2022 (5:04 pm)
      Reply

      I concur! 

  • Anne December 9, 2022 (4:32 pm)
    Reply

    Good.

  • New Salt December 9, 2022 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    Funny way of saying “because I have 0 chance of winning after the political landmines I’ve willing walked into the last few years”, but whatever gets the job done I suppose.

  • T December 9, 2022 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    Hooray,she’s been a disaster Can she take Mosqueda, Morales and Saw ant with her?

  • Mark Schletty December 9, 2022 (4:41 pm)
    Reply

    Best news in years. 

  • Odd son December 9, 2022 (4:46 pm)
    Reply

    Good 

  • Aliyah December 9, 2022 (4:55 pm)
    Reply

    Good riddance.

  • Melissa December 9, 2022 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry to see her go. She worked hard on our behalf and she did some great work. I’ve been consistently appalled at the language and attitudes towards her over the last several years.

    • Johnny Stulic December 9, 2022 (5:32 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, you nailed it. It is language and attitudes toward Herbold that’s the biggest problem in Seattle. Nothing else gets within 50 miles. One thing we can hand to her for sure: she and others drastically expanded her constituency of drug addicted petty criminals and no one else.

  • Question Authority December 9, 2022 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    Now that the redistricting has taken place any business owners in the Georgetown or Sodo area who also live in the district would never give her a vote due to the crime affecting them.

  • WS Resident December 9, 2022 (4:59 pm)
    Reply

    It’s a Christmas miracle! This makes these darker days a little brighter.As Willie Wonka said “Adieu. Aufwiedersehen. Gesundheit. Farewell.”

  • Mr J December 9, 2022 (5:03 pm)
    Reply

    She was never a progressive despite what many commenters thought. We need another Sawant on the council.But also a good opportunity for the arm chair experts on here to run for office.

  • Mj December 9, 2022 (5:10 pm)
    Reply

    HTB – Agreed

    Thank you, I sorely needed some good news.

  • Scubafrog December 9, 2022 (5:19 pm)
    Reply

    Hopefully a moderate anti-crime, pro-police candidate will step forward in 2023.

  • ~Hockeywitch~ December 9, 2022 (5:19 pm)
    Reply

    Good!!!  Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…  Best news I’ve heard all day.. Now if a few more of them could depart as well, that would be great.  Totally agree with HTB’s comment above. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.