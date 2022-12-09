District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announces she’s not running for re-election next year

In her weekly newsletter/blog post, West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold just announced, “I will not be running for re-election in 2023.” She is completing her second term as the first-ever District 1 council representative, elected in 2015 and then re-elected in 2019. Herbold explains her decision in part as follows: “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive. … I love and honor the work the progressive left has done in Seattle and I don’t want to do anything that makes it less likely for a non-progressive to be elected to represent the great District 1. I will continue to represent and advocate for District 1 over the next year. We’ve still got a lot of work to do!” Starting with next year’s election, D-1 covers more ground, such as Georgetown and SODO, because of the recent redistricting. (WSB photo from pre-bridge-reopening event, September)