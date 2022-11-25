WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Surprise sunset, and wintry week ahead

(Photo by Gene Pavola)

You’d have to call tonight’s colorful sunset something of a surprise. Less than an hour earlier, the all-day rain was still falling (two-thirds of an inch in the official Sea-Tac Airport gauge, according to the National Weather Service. Then suddenly – it stopped, and a gap appared between the clouds and the Olympics, soon allowing the sunset color through. Even if you had just a peek view, it was a sight to see:

(Photo by Laurel Taylor @ High Point Library)

The forecast, meantime, suggests we might see some snow at some point next week. Almost every day starting Monday has a “chance” of snow, or rain/snow, in the prediction, and nighttime temperatures could get into the 20s (or colder), so any winterizing you’ve been delaying, now’s the time to get it done.