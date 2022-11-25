TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Friday

6:07 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, November 25th. It’s not a four-day weekend for everyone, so we’re publishing this traffic (etc.) watch today.

WEATHER

Rain returns today, high around 50.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are bacj ti regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. If you’re on a bus around 4 pm today, please note there’ll be a moment to remember Mark McLaughlin (explained here).

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is out of service again today, back Saturday.

-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route – check here for alerts/updates.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

