UPDATE: Power outage affecting almost 5,000 customers in West Seattle

November 23, 2022 2:42 am
2:42 AM: Thanks for the tips. Still awaiting the full extent of an outage that appears to be centered in the Fauntleroy area. We don’t know the cause yet, but police were just dispatched to check out an Upper Fauntleroy resident’s report of flashes at about that time. Another dispatch says it’s a possible problem around 45th/Wildwood. Updates to come.

2:47 AM: Almost 5,000 customers per update on City Light‘s map. A member of our Upper Fauntleroy household with a west-facing window also reports seeing the flashes (we didn’t lose power, though). Added a screengrab from the outage map – broadly described, this is mostly west of 35th SW, from Seaview south to Brace Point.

3:05 AM: Now our standard reminder that City Light’s “estimated time of restoration” is always just a guesstimate and often changes, so don’t take much stock in it. No further info so far. The map suggests some signalized intersections, like California/Morgan, are affected; if you have to go out, remember that if a signal’s out, that means the intersection is a four-way stop.

  • C November 23, 2022 (2:48 am)
    45th and Wildwood here. Loud noise and flash woke me up and then all went dark. 

  • Allison November 23, 2022 (2:48 am)
    Power is also out in Seaview neighborhood near 41st and Findlay.

  • WestSeattleDude November 23, 2022 (2:48 am)
    Sounded like a transformer blew. Woke me up about 10 min ago? 44th/Wildwood.

  • Local November 23, 2022 (2:51 am)
    We heard two loud booms and then flashes that came from a pole near the corner of 45th and Concord.

  • G.S. Otte November 23, 2022 (2:51 am)
    My power out at 38th and Juneau

  • C November 23, 2022 (3:01 am)
    I’ve lived in almost every neighborhood in this city in the last 20 years and it seems that West Seattle has had more power outages combined than any other area I’ve been in. Genuinely curious as to why that might be?

  • BA November 23, 2022 (3:03 am)
    Brandon/Fauntleroy – power out also.

  • Matt November 23, 2022 (3:05 am)
    Power out at Dawson and California 

  • Maddog November 23, 2022 (3:05 am)
    I live at 44th and Director. I was brushing my teeth looking out the window when out of nowhere the transformer in the alley behind my house lit up like a Christmas tree. 

  • Sydney November 23, 2022 (3:06 am)
    I’m on 47th. Working in my office and, the lights flickered and went out once then, came back on, repeated the flickering and hasn’t come back on. A couple of houses have lights on but, everything else around me is dark. 

