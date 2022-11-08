ELECTION 2022: First results from 10 key races and measures

The night’s first (and only) round of King County election results is in – here are the 10 key local, state, and federal races/measures we’re following:

KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Jim Ferrell 44%

Leesa Manion 55%

U.S. SENATE (updated 8:47 pm)

Patty Murray* (D) 57%

Tiffany Smiley (R) 43%

U.S.HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Pramila Jayapal* (D) 84%

Cliff Moon (R) 15%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 1

Emily Alvarado (D) 69%

Leah Griffin (D) 30%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon* (D) 82%

Andrew Pilloud (R) 18%

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATE

Joe Nguyen* (D) 85%

John Potter (R) 15%

SEATTLE PROPOSITIONS 1A/1B (city voting-method change)

Yes 49%

No 51%

Prefer 1A 26%

Prefer 1B 74%

KING COUNTY CHARTER AMENDMENT 1 (county election-date change)

Yes 69%

No 31%

KING COUNTY PROPOSITION 1 (Conservation Futures levy)

Approve 68%

Reject 32%

WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (updated 8:47 pm)

Steve Hobbs* (D) 50%

Julie Anderson (NP) 47%

Full list of state and federal results here

Full list of King County/Seattle results here

The U.S. Senate and Secretary of State race results will change because of later counts from other counties, so we’ll update those throughout the night. Otherwise, next round of King County results is expected tomorrow afternoon,