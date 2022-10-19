SMOKE: Air-quality alert extended and other notes

That’s how it looked from Don Armeni Boat Ramp at midday today, and the online readings indicate it’s only gotten worse – right now those levels are higher than anything we’ve seen in repeated real-time-map checks during this early-fall smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has officially extended the regional air-quality alert seven more hours, until midnight tomorrow night. And the air (lack of) quality is having other effects – just heard over Seattle Fire radio, for example, an order for all firefighters to cease non-essential activities such as training and head back to their stations. If you have to go outside, and are wondering if a mask would help, here’s a state fact sheet about that. As for what to do to protect indoor air quality, this page has some suggestions about that. Yes, rain is still expected by Friday.