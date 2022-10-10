West Seattle, Washington

Need a flu shot? Evening pop-up clinic Tuesday

October 10, 2022 11:59 am
 Health | West Seattle news

If you would like to get a flu shot but are having trouble making that happen, maybe this clinic tomorrow night is for you. The Roxbury Safeway pharmacy sent word that they’ve scheduled the clinic for 6-8 pm Tuesday (October 11th) at the store (28th/Roxbury). No appointment needed – just show up. As noted on this flyer for the event, the shot is “free” with most insurance plans, and if you’re doing grocery shopping while you’re there, you’ll be entitled to a 10 percent discount,

