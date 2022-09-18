WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Thunder Road Guitars & The Bass Shop say ‘thanks’ with rock ‘n’ roll/sci-fi video journey

Two businesses that are so excited about the West Seattle Bridge reopening that they added an extra “open” day have also just released a unique video in celebration:

The West Seattle bridge is officially back open – and thanks to SDOT, you don’t have to stumble upon a wormhole to get out here! Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop first and foremost want to thank our customers who braved the detour and made the trek out to West Seattle these last few years. We also want to give a massive shout-out to our local West Seattle customers and business community, The West Seattle Blog, and West Seattle Junction Association. It has not been not easy to get in and out of WS without the bridge and we sincerely appreciate all your support. This video was made possible by our in house videographer wizard – Mr. Ryan Cory.

Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop, both WSB sponsors, are at 6400 California SW, now open 11 am-5 pm Sundays.