REMINDER: Three vaccination clinics in West Seattle this weekend, for flu and COVID

Reminder as the weekend approaches, three schools are hosting vaccination clinics in West Seattle this weekend, with vaccine for flu as well as COVID. We’re told all clinics are open to everyone, not just people affiliated with the respective schools.

*On Saturday, Louisa Boren K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW) – 9 am-3 pm for flu (info here), 10 am-2 pm for COVID (registration info here)

*On Sunday, Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle), 10 am-2 pm for both (flu info here;

*On Sunday, Explorer West Middle School (10015 28th SW; WSB sponsor), noon-3 pm for both, details here

P.S. While registration is encouraged, clinic organizers say it is NOT reauired.