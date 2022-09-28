HPAC, WordsWest, ArtsWest, dine-out fundraiser, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Seen from Brace Point – photo by Dave Buchert)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Wednesday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:

ART EXHIBIT: Second of three days you can see portraits by Jeff Benesi at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW). Open for viewing until 1 pm.

BLOCK DROP: Today you’ll find DIY cleanup equipment at Fauntleroy’s Endolyne Junction (45th/Wildwood).

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Get food from/at MOD Pizza at Westwood Village (2800 SW Barton) today, 10:30 am-10 pm, and help Friends of Roxhill Elementary – here’s how.

BRING IN YOUR ART: Today’s the first of three days in which everyone is welcome to bring artwork to the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase, which starts Sunday. Branch hours today are noon-8 pm.

LIVE AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Jazz Night, with piano and bass, starting at 6:30 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

WORDSWEST RE-REUNION, WITH PIE: Four kinds of pie are promised – and spotlights on the newest books by two writers, Katy E. Ellis and Susan Rich – as the WordsWest Literary Series curators (Ellis, Rich, and Harold Taw) “re-reunite” at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). ICYMI, here’s our preview chat with Rich and Ellis.

HPAC RECONVENES: The community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge meets online at 7 pm, and all are welcome – agenda and attendance info is on the HPAC website.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

ARTSWEST PREVIEW NIGHT: Pay-what-you-can preview of the new ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning,” 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!