UPDATE: Fire callout at Fauntleroy/Edmunds

4:42 AM: Thanks for the tip. SFD sent a “full response” to a fire reported in the mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Fauntleroy/Edmunds just before 4 am. The fire is reported to have been small and quickly extinguished, with no injuries, and most of the responding units have been dismissed.

4:49 AM: At the scene we’re told the fire was in The Sisters Beauty Bar, one of the businesses in the building, involving some “contents” that caught fire. So far, firefighters told us, it does not appear suspicious.