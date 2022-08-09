WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 13 notes!

(Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, photographed in Lincoln Park by Tom Trulin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (Alki SW/61st SW).

DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations today, 11 am-1 pm (4320 SW Hill)

REDISTRICTING FORUM: What do you think of the proposed new map for our area’s City Council District 1 (and the rest of the city)? Public forum online and at City Hall (600 4th Ave.) at noon – access info is in our calendar listing.

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Though it’s cloudy this morning, warm sunshine is expected this afternoon, so the city is opening its wadding pools. EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); both will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open to the public today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Hybrid meeting (online and in-person at City Hall) at 2 pm; here’s the agenda, which explains how to comment. Watch live here.

ROCK CLIMBING AT CAMP LONG: 4:30-7:30 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW),

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

strong>SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you are invited to come play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

OPEN MIC: 6:30 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

