BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway invites you to join in sendoff for Tom

West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) is saying goodbye to a longtime team member and inviting you to join them in sharing warm wishes for him – here’s the announcement:

It is with a mix of joy and sadness we are announcing that Tom, after over 30 years with us at West Seattle Thriftway, is retiring.

Tom graduated from West Seattle High School in 1983 and was hired here in 1989 after working several jobs around town, including the Kenney Home and the famous Charlestown Cafe. After settling into his role here, he knew this would be the place he retired from one day – AND HERE IT IS! Tom is our senior Courtesy Clerk and is responsible for keeping our store clean, bagging groceries, putting up with Steve razzing him, and so much more! He will be packing up and heading down south to spend his golden years in Palm Springs. Tom is loved by many here in town and we knew you’d like us to share this exciting news!

Join us in celebrating his retirement by signing a card for him through this week, and for a slice of cake the afternoon of September 1st, his last day.