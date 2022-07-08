WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Harassment/threats; vandalism; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:
HARASSMENT/THREATS: Via email:
My wife and I live in the Junction, and were harassed and terrorized in the middle of the night around 1 AM in our home.
A group of 3-4 males (mid/late 20s or early 30s) in a large dark-colored SUV parked outside of our home, and banged on our windows/doors repeatedly trying to enter the home. The individuals also circled the block several times, shouting explicit threats before driving off. We believe we have the address of one of the individuals and have already reported this individual’s address to the authorities.
Please be on the lookout and be aware of any similar activity in the next few days and weeks. Also please reach out if you have any additional information on who these individuals may be. We believe they may be local to West Seattle.
We’ve asked the victim for the police incident # and will add it when we get it.
VANDALISM: Jennifer at West Bay Coffee reports that the for-sale building next to her stand (2255 Harbor Avenue SW) has become a repeat target for graffiti vandalism. The latest, she says, happened this morning at 4 am.
DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLE: Via email:
I found this bike in the woods on the east side of Beach Drive SW, 6000 block. I presume it was stolen and dumped, since it was somewhat hidden. It is off on the side of the street. If anyone recognizes it, or needs a bike (and can do a little repair work), come and get it.
