WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Harassment/threats; vandalism; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

HARASSMENT/THREATS: Via email:

My wife and I live in the Junction, and were harassed and terrorized in the middle of the night around 1 AM in our home.

A group of 3-4 males (mid/late 20s or early 30s) in a large dark-colored SUV parked outside of our home, and banged on our windows/doors repeatedly trying to enter the home. The individuals also circled the block several times, shouting explicit threats before driving off. We believe we have the address of one of the individuals and have already reported this individual’s address to the authorities.

Please be on the lookout and be aware of any similar activity in the next few days and weeks. Also please reach out if you have any additional information on who these individuals may be. We believe they may be local to West Seattle.