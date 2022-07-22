TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, July 22nd.

WEATHER

Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon, high around 70. (Thursday’s high was 81.)

ROAD WORK TONIGHT

Overnight work expected again tonight, for “overhead work on the bridge.” Impacts include:

Detours for those using SW Spokane Street between Delridge Way SW and SW Avalon Way (between 10 PM and 5 AM).

Lane reduction on southbound W Marginal Way SW between 17th Ave SW and Chelan Ave SW (between 7 PM and 6 AM).

Detours for those accessing westbound SW Spokane Street at East Marginal Way S (between 10 PM and 5 AM)

FIRST WEEKEND HEADS-UP – 5K + PARADE

The Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade on Saturday (July 23) will close California SW between Lander and Edmunds until early afternoon. Watch for parking restrictions on side streets, too, especially near the start and end of the route. Watch here for word of bus reroutes.

SECOND WEEKEND HEADS-UP – ROAD WORK

From SDOT:

On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be repairing sidewalks and building curb ramps on 37th Ave SW and Fauntleroy Way SW. We’ll being working as early as 8 AM and conclude by 4 PM. During this work, we’ll need to close a northbound travel lane. People driving should anticipate delays while traveling in the area. Also on Saturday and Sunday from 7 AM to 5 PM, we’ll be paving 35th Ave SW between SW Morgan St and SW Holly St. We’ll be paving the eastern side of the street and traffic impacts include closing one lane in each direction. Parking will also be restricted while we complete this work. Please navigate the area with caution.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change before next spring. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

852nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.