THURSDAY: Your chance to comment on next six years of Seattle Park District spending

One-fifth of Seattle Parks‘ funding comes from a supplementary source – the property-tax-levy-funded Seattle Park District, created with voter approval in 2014. Tomorrow at 5:30 pm (Thursday, July 14th), the City Council, meeting as the Park District Board, will have a public hearing on a spending proposal for the district’s next six-year funding cycle. With so much park space in West Seattle, you might consider commenting, so we want to be sure you’ve heard about it. The proposal includes “pre-committed” spending for so-called landbanked parks including the three in West Seattle (The Junction, Morgan Junction, 48th/Charlestown) – here’s the high-level breakdown; the proposal results from work by the Board of Park Commissioners, as detailed here. Tomorrow’s public hearing comes before elected officials propose potential changes, as outlined in this post by Councilmember Lisa Herbold last month. It’s a hybrid meeting, at City Hall and online, and you can comment either way – the agenda explains how.