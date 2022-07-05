SUMMER: Free Shakespeare returns to West Seattle parks with GreenStage, starting Friday

We’ve been talking about all kinds of outdoor summer fun returning this year – festivals, concerts, parades, movies – and there’s more: Outdoor theater! GreenStage is back with free Shakespeare in the Park – including 11 performances in 3 West Seattle parks, starting this Friday! First, the general announcement!

FREE Shakespeare in the Park!

Get ready for a summer full of family fun and FREE theater in the great outdoors all across Seattle-area parks. GreenStage, Seattle’s longest-operating Shakespeare company, celebrates its 34th season of Shakespeare in the Park with mainstage shows “Pericles, Prince of Tyre” and “Henry V,” and our scaled-down Backyard Bard shows “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Macbeth.”

The season runs July 8 –August 6. Visit greenstage.org for our full calendar and where we’ll be. Go see a play!