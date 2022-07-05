SUMMER: Free Shakespeare returns to West Seattle parks with GreenStage, starting Friday

We’ve been talking about all kinds of outdoor summer fun returning this year – festivals, concerts, parades, movies – and there’s more: Outdoor theater! GreenStage is back with free Shakespeare in the Park – including 11 performances in 3 West Seattle parks, starting this Friday! First, the general announcement!
FREE Shakespeare in the Park!
Get ready for a summer full of family fun and FREE theater in the great outdoors all across Seattle-area parks. GreenStage, Seattle’s longest-operating Shakespeare company, celebrates its 34th season of Shakespeare in the Park with mainstage shows “Pericles, Prince of Tyre” and “Henry V,” and our scaled-down Backyard Bard shows “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Macbeth.”
The season runs July 8 –August 6. Visit greenstage.org for our full calendar and where we’ll be. Go see a play!
As shown on the GreenStage calendar, the West Seattle performances are:
7 pm Friday, July 8th – “Much Ado About Nothing” (Backyard Bard) at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham)
7 pm Saturday, July 9th – “Macbeth” (Backyard Bard) at High Point Commons Park
7 pm Friday, July 15 – “Henry V”> at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
3 pm Saturday, July 16 – “Henry V” at Lincoln Park
7 pm Saturday, July 16 – “Pericles” at Lincoln Park
3 pm Sunday, July 17 – “Pericles” at Lincoln Park
7 pm Sunday, July 17 – “Henry V” at Lincoln Park
7 pm Friday, July 22 – “Pericles” at Camp Long (5200 35th SW)
7 pm Friday, July 29 – “Henry V” at Camp Long
3 pm Sunday, July 31 – “Henry V” at Lincoln Park
7 pm Sunday, July 31 – “Pericles” at Lincoln Park
| 0 COMMENTS