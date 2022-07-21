One more big comeback Saturday: West Seattle Outdoor Movies, starting with a special location

Saturday brings one more comeback – for a local summer event that’s been gone for more than the pandemic hiatus: West Seattle Outdoor Movies. The long-running series needed a new presenting organization after the summer of 2018, but that didn’t happen, so those were the last screenings … until now. The West Seattle Junction Association revived the series this year, but the first one is outside The Junction:

Camp Long (5200 35th SW) is where you can watch the first movie, “The Goonies,” on Saturday (July 23rd). The Camp Long Advisory Council is helping get the word out. In case you’re not familiar with Camp Long, we asked for details on where in the park the screening will happen. Here’s how Camp Long’s Matt Kostle explains it:

Movie screen will be located at the south end of the field to allow people to put down blankets or short back chairs on a little bit of the grassy area and those in the back can take advantage of the already established wooden bench style theatre seating which is normally used for our large fire ring. Photo attached for reference of the view point from behind the wooden benches looking out into the field. If folks are unfamiliar with the park, once you park in the parking lot, you can either walk down to the south end of the parking lot and turn left by the shed there and follow the maintenance road that leads directly down to the south end of the field. If you park in the lot and walk down the main stairs located near the Lodge, you will end up at the North end of the field and will have to walk across the field to the viewing area.

Two comfort stations will be open at the park that night. No concessions, so bring your own snacks/(non-alcoholic) beverages/picnic dinners/etc. The gates open at 7:30 pm, and the movie will start at dusk. Admission is free. After this weekend, the next four Saturdays’ movies will be at Hotwire Coffee‘s courtyard (4410 California SW) in The Junction: