UPDATE: House fire on 45th SW in The Junction

6:50 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” arriving at 45th/Alaska for what they describe as a “working fire” – a wall fire extending toward the attic. Updates to come.

6:57 PM: Firefighters are actively fighting the fire. No injuries reported so far.

7:02 PM: As Juan’s photo above shows, firefighters are ventilating the roof to get at the attic. They’ve also searched the house to confirm no one was inside.

(WSB photo)

7:05 PM: Firefighters have just declared the fire to be under control.

7:12 PM: Firefighters have updated that to “tapped fire” (out). SFD confirms no one was hurt.

7:36 PM: All but a few units have been dismissed from the scene, The fire’s cause is under investigation.