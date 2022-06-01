West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

68℉

You might be owed a refund: City canceling hundreds of thousands of parking tickets

June 1, 2022 5:44 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

If you got a city-issued parking ticket between September 1, 2021 and April 5, 2022, the city is canceling it – and if you already paid it, you’l get a refund. According to an announcement from the mayor’s office late today, this is because a mistake was made when Parking Enforcement Officers were transferred to SDOT last year. Long story short, as explained in the announcements, once they were no longer in SPD, the PEOs were supposed to get “special commissions issued by the Chief of Police” so they could keep enforcing the law. That didn’t happen – until the new administration noticed it and fixed it. But that meant uncommissioned officers had issued tickets to about 200,000 people, and those are being voided. To check if you got a ticket that’s involved, go here. The city says if you’re entitled to a refund, that’ll happen automatically, starting next week. If you’ve gotten a city-issued parking ticket since April 5th, you’re out of luck – that’s valid. The city’s announcement says they estimate refunds are due to 100,000 ticket recipients who had already paid, while 100,000 others have not-yet-paid tickets that will simply be voided.

Share This

4 Replies to "You might be owed a refund: City canceling hundreds of thousands of parking tickets"

  • Mj June 1, 2022 (5:57 pm)
    Reply

    Wow –  so what is the cost of this bureaucracy failure?  200,000 * $50(?) + cost to issue refunds, staff time & postage!

    • WSB June 1, 2022 (6:27 pm)
      Reply

      That’s the followup question I want to ask (along with who exactly was responsible) but this came in too late in the day, can’t ask until tomorrow. The Times, which looks to have had something of a jump on this (I see they have a story with multiple quotes and other context is timestamped 3:50 pm, less than 20 minutes before the city sent its announcement), estimates up to $5 million. – TR

  • Zipda June 1, 2022 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    Seems to me that it should be the city responsibility to find and issue the refunds without the public trying find a remote paid parking ticket and needing to submit paperwork for their unlawful screwup.

    • WSB June 1, 2022 (6:28 pm)
      Reply

      Note that as reported above “if you’re entitled to a refund, that’ll happen automatically, starting next week.”

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.