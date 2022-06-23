West Seattle, Washington

23 Thursday

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Taste of White Center on Saturday

June 23, 2022 2:35 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | White Center

So far almost 30 restaurants in White Center and South Delridge are ready to serve up tasty bites on Saturday during the first-ever Taste of White Center.

All you have to do is buy $5 tickets, each good for a special menu item at participating restaurants, from shave ice to smoked chicken, pho to pizza, banh mi to burgers, roasted corn to congee, and much more – and then wander around to those venues to start chowing down. The list of participating establishments is here. The event is happening 11 am-4 pm Saturday; during that time, the $5 tickets – benefiting the White Center Food Bank – will be on sale at three locations: the corner of 16th/98th, Mac’s Triangle Pub (Delridge/16th/Roxbury), and Patrick’s Bakery & Café (10003 15th SW),

2 Replies to "WEEKEND PREVIEW: Taste of White Center on Saturday"

  • Kim June 23, 2022 (3:32 pm)
    What exactly is this? You pay $5.00 but you go to restaurant and order food and pay for it at normal price. So the food bank gets your $5.00 plus does it also get money from the restaurant/ fast food place  you go to?  I don’t see the special menu on the website, apparently only certain items count towards the food bank things you can order so that the food bank gets a a small amount of money at each participating restaurant? I have looked at a couple of the places listed but don’t see special food bank tasting of white center menu, it would be nice to know ahead of time.

    • WSB June 23, 2022 (3:38 pm)
      Yes, I have asked WCFB for a list of the menu items – they have some examples in an animated graphic on Instagram but that doesn’t work for my purposes.
      https://www.instagram.com/p/CfJ9i9zJwDH/?hl=en
      It works this way:
      You buy one or more $5 tickets, You go to a participating venue and redeem your ticket for the special menu item.

