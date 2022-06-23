WEEKEND PREVIEW: Taste of White Center on Saturday

So far almost 30 restaurants in White Center and South Delridge are ready to serve up tasty bites on Saturday during the first-ever Taste of White Center.

All you have to do is buy $5 tickets, each good for a special menu item at participating restaurants, from shave ice to smoked chicken, pho to pizza, banh mi to burgers, roasted corn to congee, and much more – and then wander around to those venues to start chowing down. The list of participating establishments is here. The event is happening 11 am-4 pm Saturday; during that time, the $5 tickets – benefiting the White Center Food Bank – will be on sale at three locations: the corner of 16th/98th, Mac’s Triangle Pub (Delridge/16th/Roxbury), and Patrick’s Bakery & Café (10003 15th SW),