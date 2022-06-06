West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

52℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: June’s first Monday

June 6, 2022 6:01 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monday, June 6th.

WEATHER

Partly sunny, chance of rain today, with a high in the 60s (Sunday hit 65, with more than half an inch of rain).

ROAD WORK

*Seattle Public Utilities is doing pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

806th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four new cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.

Share This

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: June's first Monday"

  • CarDriver June 6, 2022 (6:28 am)
    Reply

    WSB. Is SDOT still on track to give a bridge opening date this Thursday?  Will it be a full-blown press conference or just a mention at the WSTC meeting? Any mention of what time it will be announced? 

    • WSB June 6, 2022 (6:43 am)
      Reply

      They have not said it will necessarily be an *opening date* – it is promised as a *timeline update*. I’m checking on the meeting time today (as well as the viewing link), since the task force page hasn’t been updated.

      UPDATE: Found the link/time via YouTube – 4 pm Thursday (June 9th) – you’ll be able to watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0B4SieRQbQ

  • CarDriver June 6, 2022 (7:02 am)
    Reply

    WSB. Do you know if those ticketed for crossing the low bridge are included in the parking ticket payback? they shouldn’t be, but you never know with the city.

    • WSB June 6, 2022 (7:32 am)
      Reply

      No, they are not, nor any other tickets from cameras.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.