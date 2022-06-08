Person found dead in Schmitz Park

Lots of questions after Seattle Police and a King County Medical Examiner’s Office crew were seen on SW Admiral Way outside Schmitz Park on Tuesday afternoon. As we told several people who have inquired, the call classification indicated no foul play suspected, but we verified that today to be sure before writing about it. Police say the person was found dead “on the stairs” into the park, and that there’s “nothing suspicious at this time,” but it will be up to the ME to determine how/why the person died. So far, we don’t have any information about the person – but will add anything we do find out.