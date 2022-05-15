WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes

(Photo by James Bratsanos during Saturday’s low tide. Today it’s out to -1.8 feet at 11:04 am)

Now on to the second half of the weekend!

.DONATION-ONLY YOGA CLASS: 9 am at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW, upstairs) – details in our calendar listing.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

YARN & CAKE: Last day of Puget Sound Local Yarn Tour at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW), open 10 am-6 pm today, with pop-up by Lovely & Dapper Desserts, 10 am-3 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

SEATTLE BEER WEEK AT OUNCES: Open noon-8 pm today, with beer plus … a mobile spa! (3809 Delridge Way SW)

DRAW A NEW DISTRICT 1: The City Council redistricting process continues with a public forum today for District 1 (West Seattle/South Park), which needs to expand in this process – 1-3 pm at Seattle City Hall or online.

BIRDS, BEATS, BREWS: 1-4 pm Seattle Beer Week event at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW)

‘ALMA’ AT ARTSWEST: First time Benjamin Benne‘s play is being performed in Seattle for the first time! 3 pm curtain at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

LUNAR ECLIPSE: Weather permitting, the lunar eclipse could be visible from here. Skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen says 9:11 pm would be the peak.

