WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Student walkout to support reproductive rights

A week and a half after the report of a draft US Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, demonstrations continue. Today a group of West Seattle High School students left the school in the 11 am hour, marching to The Junction and back to Admiral. We didn’t get word of it in time to send our photographer but one of the organizers, Claire, sent photos.

Abortion-rights supporters plan demonstrations across the country tomorrow; none here in West Seattle that we’ve heard, but we received a media advisory for one on Capitol Hill.