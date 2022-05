Be on the lookout for Tim’s stolen car:

My 2021 maroon Toyota RAV4 was stolen from my house in the 3000 block of 62nd Ave SW, Alki area, last night, 5/27/22. WA license CAX-6565. Last seen parked in the alley at about 11:30 last night. I went to take the trash out today around noon and found that it was missing. SPD report # 22-134944.