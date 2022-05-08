UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at 15th/Roxbury

(Image from SDOT traffic camera)

1:25 PM: Thanks for the tip. Police and SFD are at the scene of a flipped-car crash on the westbound side of SW Roxbury at 15th. Texter says everyone got out OK, which is why there was no big “rescue extrication” callout. Updates to come.

1:38 PM: We’re told at the scene that one woman is being taken to the hospital via AMR ambulance, which means her injuries weren’t life-threatening. No sign of another vehicle involved, but we can’t find out for sure as no other information is available on the circumstances – the only officer left at the scene is there for traffic control while they await a tow truck. An SDOT incident-response truck is there now, and westbound traffic continues routing around via one inside lane.

2:04 PM: The scene is clear and all lanes have reopened, as shown on the SDOT camera. Meantime, commenter Courtney has an eyewitness report.