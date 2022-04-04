SIGNUP TIME! Registration begins for the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

As promised, we’re opening registration today for the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – first one since 2019! Saturday, May 14, 2022, is the day for simultaneous sales all around the peninsula; as WSCGSD coordinators, we make a map/guide with locations and listings for all registered sales. This will be the 16th WSCGSD – first one was in 2005; we’ve coordinated it since 2008, when. we reduced the fees and have kept them the same ever since – $12 for an individual sale, $20 for a business/organization/school, $30 for a block sale of three or more sellers. The map/guide, in clickable/printable formats, will be ready a week in advance. If you’re having a sale, we ask that you have it open for the official WSCGSD hours, 9 am-3 pm, but you’re welcome to also start earlier and/or end later – you can mention the added hours in your up-to-20-words listing (sale description) in the guide. Ready to register? Go here!