Low-low tide, Morgan Community Association, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Sunny bunny, photographed Tuesday by John Skerratt)

Reminders for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ORDER DEADLINE FOR MOTHER’S DAY FUNDRAISER: Seattle Lutheran High School‘s HUGS chocolates-and-flowers fundraiser is taking orders through today.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.4 feet at 2:22 pm. Tread lightly if you go exploring!

ALKI ELEMENTARY @ LANDMARKS BOARD: 3:30 pm meeting of the city Landmarks Board includes consideration of whether Alki Elementary should be a city landmark, a procedural step in the process of planning its rebuild, but public comments will be accepted.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, MoCA’s quarterly meeting includes a presentation/discussion about the proposed electric-vehicle-charging lot in Morgan Junction. More agenda info, and how to watch/listen, in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

