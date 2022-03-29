YOU CAN HELP: Clean up Alki Beach with Seal Sitters and SR3

Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network and SR3 are planning a major beach cleanup for Friday, April 15th – open to everyone, since it’s spring-break week for many students. Here’s the announcement:

Volunteers needed! SR3 (Seattle Response + Rehab + Research) and Seal Sitters are hosting a cleanup of Alki Beach at 10:00 am on Friday, April 15, in honor of Earth Day and to celebrate the first anniversary of the SR3 Marine Wildlife Hospital, the SeaLife Rescue Center. Show your love for all of the creatures that depend upon our beaches & learn about the important work being done by SR3 & Seal Sitters.

Please dress for Seattle spring weather and bring appropriate footwear (waterproof is recommended.) In consideration of the environmental impact of single-use bottles, water will not be provided, so please bring whatever water and refreshments you’ll need.

Equipment (gloves, hand sanitizer, bags, buckets, grabbers) will be available, but please bring your own if you have them! Please RSVP here. Meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza, Alki Ave SW at 61st Ave SW.

All ages welcome!