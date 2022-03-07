TRANSIT: Here’s what Metro’s next ‘service change’ brings for West Seattle routes

Metro says it’s back up to “about 96% of (its) service” with more than 160 bus routes are operating each day, and some of them will see changes on March 19th, the next “service change” date. Those are detailed systemwide on this Metro webpage. Metro’s highlight list include these changes for routes including West Seattle service; we’ve linked each affected route number to its new timetable:

Added service “as part of Seattle’s Frequent Transit Network” – 21, 60

Routes with “added or adjusted trips to support demand at public school bell times” – 50, 128

Schedule changes – 21, 50, 60, 128

Routes 37 and 116 continue to be indefinitely suspended, as does Saturday service on Route 125. Metro’s next service change will be in September, which is when Route 120 is planned for conversion to the RapidRide H Line.