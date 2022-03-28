COUNTDOWN: 1 week until registration opens for the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

If you’re planning to have a sale on this year’s first-since-2019 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, here’s your reminder that we’ll open registration one week from today, on Monday, April 4th. WSCGSD itself is Saturday, May 14; registration is early so that we have enough time to make the map and guide and have it ready no later than one week before the big day. This is not one big sale, it’s one big day of many sales around the peninsula. But we have a request, too – if anyone is thinking of registering a group site and opening spots for sellers, let us know, as we’re continuing to get questions from people who’d like to be part of a multi-seller site but don’t have their own location. Whatever size sale you’re having, registration will be open for about three weeks, so you have time to think about it if you’re not quite ready to commit. We’ll announce the registration link here when it’s ready to go next Monday.