CORONAVIRUS: How one West Seattle business has decided to handle masks after mandate ends

This is the last week that our state and county will require people to wear masks in many indoor settings. The end of the mandate does not mean that people can’t choose to continue wearing masks, nor does it mean that businesses or other facilities/institutions can’t choose to continue requiring them. Shandon Armstrong, proprietor of the gift shop Alair (3270 California SW), told us, “I’ve been struggling with how to handle masks this time around. … I finally came up with a solution that I’m happy with and my staff is comfortable with. I thought it might help other businesses that are also struggling with what the right thing to do is …” So as of next Saturday, March 12th, this will be Alair’s policy:

*Masks (will be) no longer required in Alair *Our staff will usually still wear masks per their own wishes and we are all fully vaccinated and boostered *Masks are still awesome and keeping everyone safe, so: *Anyone that chooses to wear a mask while shopping will receive an appreciation discount of 5% off their total purchase

Even after next Saturday, masks will continue to be required in health-care and long-term-care facilities, aboard transit, and in correctional facilities.