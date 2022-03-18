Beach petition, Stone Cottage’s status @ brief Alki Community Council meeting

With no guests or presentations, the Alki Community Council only convened for about 35 minutes on Thursday night. We have two notes from the in-person-and-online meeting:

(WSB file photo)

ALKI BEACH PETITION: This online petition is not an ACC project, but it voices a sentiment that comes up at many ACC meetings – the need for more Seattle Parks TLC at Alki Beach. It begins: “This is a call to action for our parks department and the city of Seattle to make the necessary repairs and improvements prior to the busy season of Alki Beach Park.” The petition also calls for more education to ensure people are mindful of the wildlife with which they share “this precious piece of paradise,” noting, “This beach is also the home to 200 species of fish, 100 species of sea birds, 26 kinds of marine mammals, and 3,000 species of invertebrates.” If you want to sign it, go here.

(WSB photo, last Saturday)

STONE COTTAGE: The ACC has already donated money to the rescue effort for the beloved bungalow, currently in storage, and now is deciding whether to endorse the idea of permanently siting it between the Alki Bathhouse and Statue of Liberty Plaza, an idea that Save The Stone Cottage is continuing to pursue with Seattle Parks. (We reported on this in our update last weekend.) Attendees decided they weren’t ready to take a vote, though, and are hoping to get a Save The Stone Cottage representative to their next meeting.

WEBSITE: The group also talked briefly about its new website, which currently features a spotlight story about a nonprofit whose volunteers are often seen at Alki, Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network. You can see the spotlight here.

NEXT MEETING: The ACC meets at 7 pm on third Thursdays, so that’ll be April 21st, likely also “hybrid” – online as well as in-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – watch alkicommunitycouncil.org for updates.