2022 WESTSIDE AWARDS: Nomination time!

Businesses and community champions are honored every year with the Westside Awards, which start with nominations that can be made by anyone. Just announced, the four-week nomination period is on:

Annually the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce presents the Westside Awards, and the nomination portal is now live for you to submit your selections for:

1) Business of the Year

2) Not for Profit of the Year

3) Emerging Business of the Year

4) Westsider of the Year.

You can submit your nominations online here . Deadline to submit nominations is Monday, March 14, 2022 at 5 pm.

Each year at the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast, we celebrate the successful business environment and community involvement found in West Seattle. At this event, we honor three local businesses and one individual who demonstrate results-oriented leadership, a cornerstone of a thriving economic region.

“It’s so nice to get to recognize our local businesses and individuals for their contribution to our community,” said Dawn Leverett, 2022 West Seattle Chamber Board Chair. “We look forward to hearing the stories of triumph from the past year.”

Save the date for the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast to be held in-person on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 from 7:30 am to 8:30 am. Event details to follow at www.wschamber.com. Take a look back at the previous Westside Award winners in each category here wschamber.com/westside-awards.